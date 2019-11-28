‘Bombs’ sent to forensics for testing

Two devices believed to be bombs have been sent to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, for analysis and testing.

Police said the devices, which were involved in a small explosion on the 12th floor of the Parkade on Richmond and Edward Streets, Port of Spain, on Tuesday morning, were confiscated and all pieces gathered.

They were sent to be analysed and tested for any explosive material.

Investigators said they were also reviewing CCTV footage from inside the complex to determine who left the devices in the building.

Security guards were alerted by staff of the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) at around 8 am to smoke coming from the top floor of the building.

Guards found the smoke coming from a small, square device with wires running across the surface. It had been placed near the entrance of an elevator

They called in the fire service, who in turned called in the police bomb technicians, who took the device into custody.

The second device was found later that day.