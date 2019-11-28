Biche witness leaves safe house, dies days later

Stock photo

A 44-year-old Biche man identified as a state witness got tired of living in a safe house under police guard and was killed less than two weeks later.

Police said Raffic Hosein was in protective custody somewhere in east Trinidad, but left days before he was shot dead. Police said he told them he was "fed up" of living at the safe house and wanted to go home.

Investigators said Hosein had received several death threats.

Hosein was at home at Fitts Road, Biche at around 3.30 pm when a gunman came in and shot him several times.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police. A district medical officer declared Hosein dead at the scene.

Just three hours later, police saw a teenager a short distance away, acting suspiciously. They searched him and found a gun believed to be the murder weapon.

The teenager is from Bournes Road, St James.