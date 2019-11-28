15-20% of population had or has mental issues

The University of the West Indies head of psychiatry estimates that between 15 and 20 per cent of the population either has had or has a mental health problem that requires intervention.

Prof Gerard Hutchinson revealed this while speaking to the media on Thursday, at a Ministry of Health sensitisation seminar. It was held in collaboration with the World Health Organisation Assessment Instrument for Mental Health Systems (WHO-AIMS) TT 2020 at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain.

Hutchinson said the implementation of WHO-AIMS would be able generate information on strengths and weaknesses to facilitate improvement in mental health services.

"The goal of collecting this information is to improve the mental health system and to provide a baseline for monitoring the change. Ond of the things I would like to see achieved with this study is for the identification of most, if not all mental homes in TT.

"Sometimes elderly homes in TT offer multiple services to the population."