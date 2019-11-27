Young: Obika’s conduct was disturbing, disappointing

Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has described the conduct of Senator Taharqa Obika in the Senate on Tuesday as "disturbing and disappointing."

In a text message he said that toward the end of his contribution Obika began shouting "ask your step-daughter" at me, as he had done on many occasions before.

"As can be seen in the video recording of the incident, I ignored him. He continued raising his voice at me and then at others, including the presiding officer. What I found most offensive was his abusive shouting at Senator Baptiste-Primus that she must shut up. His screaming at me that I am racist is another example of unacceptable behaviour in Parliament. At all times as the record would reflect, he is the provocateur seeking to disrespect me and interrupt my contributions.”

Senate President Christine Kangaloo declared that Obika had brought the Senate into “absolute disrepute" and ruled he must apologise for an incident earlier that saw him ejected from the chamber by the Parliament Marshal and a police officer.

The incident began when Obika had risen on a standing order, apparently to challenge the relevance of Young's contribution to a motion by Opposition Senator Wade Mark calling for Parliament to table the contract for the Government to purchase two Cape Class patrol vessels. Obika was evicted by Senate Vice President Nigel De Freitas after he refused to sit down and he then accused Young of calling him an "asshole" and of being a racist.

Obika in a telephone interview said Young accused the Opposition of spreading lies and he stood up on a standing order as he was entitled.

"In the process of me doing that he called me an asshole. I brought it to the attention of Vice President for him to make a decision. So neither the standing order nor the accusation was addressed, so I got up to reiterate that it must be addressed for which I was evicted. In a fair world you would have a different outcome."

Obika said he called Young a racist because he saw a trend where the Prime Minister and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds do no hurl insults at Naparima MP Rodney Charles but this is done through Young.

"Like Charles I speak truth to power regardless of the consequences. I am also outspoken and African and the PNM cannot deal with that. They use Stuart Young to do their dirty work."