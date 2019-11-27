UWI-Unicom T20 international expands with regional flair

Unicom managing director Neela Labban speaks during the launch of the UWI-Unicom Twenty20 tournament launch, on Tuesday, at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre, St Augustine. - Photo courtesy University of the West Indies

REGIONAL flair has been added to the UWI-Unicom Twenty20 (T20) cricket scene with two Guyanese teams and one Bajan side joining local franchises and clubs in next year’s UWI-Unicom International T20 tournament. The announcement was made at the UWI Sports and Physical Education Centre (SPEC) at a press conference on Tuesday. The tournament will feature 12 teams and run from January 9 to 19 at the usual venue, the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground at UWI SPEC.

The teams are vying for a first-place prize of $40,000 and a trophy, with the runners-up claiming $15,000 and a trophy. Each losing semi-finalist will receive $4,000. Current champions, Queen’s Park Cricket Club, will be in Group A alongside the UWI Cricket Club and Marchin Patriots Invitational, which will comprise the best players from the Central Zone. Group B consists of Guyana’s Georgetown All-Stars, Preysal and Tobago Marlins.

Group C will pit South powerhouses Clarke Road and 2018 winner Powergen against each other, with Defence Force rounding out the ranks. Group D consists of a Barbados Invitational XI, Demerara Cricket Club from Guyana (who has played in the tournament before) and East Zone Tigers, another all-star XI from Trinidad. Each group has its designated match-day where every team plays each other once with the top two advancing to the quarters.

The preliminary games begin January 9 with matches occurring at 10am, 2pm and 6pm. The quarters bowl off January 14 with games at 2pm and 6pm each day. The semis will take place January 17 and 18 from 6pm, leading up to the final on January 19 from 6pm. The cost of entrance for all prelims will be $20, the quarters will cost the general public $30 with UWI students paying $20, and the final will be $50 general and $30 for UWI students.

Speaking on behalf of the title sponsors, Unicom, managing director Neela Labban said, “We are excited to continue supporting the tournament. Unicom remains committed and unwavering towards the development of young cricketers.” The company is in its fourth year of title sponsorship with speakers such as UWI T20 committee chairman, Dr Trevor Alleyne, as well as patron Deryck Murray, expressing hope Unicom will continue to partner with the UWI’s sporting vision.