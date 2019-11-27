TT dance team competes in US championship

Some of the students of the Caribbean School of Dancing Ltd who participated in the 2018 All Dance International Championships. -

A 22-member team from the Caribbean School of Dancing left for Orlando, Florida on Monday to compete in the All Dance International Championships.

The All Dance International Championships is one of the biggest dance organisations worldwide and has a presence in more than 100 countries, its website says. The championships take place from November 24-December 1 and the group is expected to return on December 2.

The school’s principal, Bridgette Wilson, told Newsday the team is expected to compete in 16 categories. Its competition pieces were choreographed by the school’s teachers and a senior student.

This is not the first time the school has competed. Wilson was told about the competition early last year and was then able to “very quickly” put together a group of 18 students between 12 and 17 to compete.

“We auditioned. We had one week to prepare a dance and to send a video audition...and we were successful in being accepted to compete in Orlando with four pieces.”

The group placed first in two categories (duet contemporary for adults and large group lyrical) and second in the neoclassical solo.

The opportunity came again this year and Wilson decided to include more students.

“So we have 22 students going this year, all between the ages of 12 and 17. We are sending up 16 pieces this year.

“We did not understand the competition very well last year, and we were testing out the waters. Now that we are a little more comfortable we are sending up 16 pieces of choreography that have been choreographed by four teachers,” she said.

The 62-year-old, Port of Spain school was founded by Marcia Moze. Some of its

alumni are currently at Juilliard, the renowned performing-arts conservatory in New York. The Caribbean School of Dancing has

“a wide range of successful students” but has not historically done a lot of competitions. The Caribbean School of Dancing offers classes in ballet, modern, tap and Afro-Caribbean dance.

Wilson added that the school has produced the largest number of locally and internationally recognised dancers and choreographers and other people involved in the dance community.