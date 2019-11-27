Sinanan: PTSC needs 450 buses

THE PUBLIC Service Transport Corporation (PTSC) needs 450 serviceable buses to service TT, reported Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

He was responding in the House on Wednesday to a question from Tabaquite MP Surujrattan Rambachan.

Sinanan reported that from October 2014 to 2019 PTSC purchased 97 buses: 35 in December 2014 and delivered in 2015, two in February 2017, 35 in April 2018 and 25 in August 2018 due for delivery in early 2020. The total cost of the buses is $105,657,789.74.

He said the current size of the fleet is 336 and from 2015 to date 46 buses became unserviceable. There are also 27 buses deemed not roadworthy and are undergoing short-term repairs.

He reported that current estimates indicates that PTSC required approximately 450 serviceable buses in order to provide adequate service in TT.

"However, this estimate is under regular review, based on supply and demand.