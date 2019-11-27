Rowley slammed for $ spent on PM’s residence, Whitehall

File photo: Political leader of the UNC Kamla Persad Bissessar speaking at the UNC Monday night forum at Gopaul Lands Marabella. - Lincoln Holder

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised the Prime Minister for building a multi-million-dollar residence in Tobago and spending millions more on Whitehall, which, she said could have been better used to help people.

“Men cannot get jobs. They cannot put food on the table. Mothers are crying, their children are suffering – and he is talking about a Christmas party at his million-dollar house in Tobago. Shame on him!

“That $70 million could have helped children in the Children’s Life Fund. It could have done so much for suffering people.

"But he is boasting about a mansion. Well, I hope the whole of Tobago gets invited. I hope he takes the children in.

"But they don’t care about the children, they care about a mansion.”

Persad-Bissessar was speaking at a UNC local-government campaign meeting at the Gajadhar car park at Paul Street in Sangre Grande. She lashed out at the PNM’s “callous” attitude and knocked the PM for his statements during a previous PNM rally.

“He was saying, ‘She call me Rowley, Rowley, Rowley. And she calling Imbert, Imbert, Imbert. Well I didn’t go to school or pitch marble with her and I am Dr Keith Christopher Rowley.’

"Well, I am here to tell you, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, we are coming for you. We are going to vote you out!”

She said when he should be speaking about the PNM’s achievements and pointing out what they did for the people, what they have done to fight crime, to create jobs and improve health care, the PM complains about the name he is being called.

“They forget that they have done nothing. They have no achievements.

“I sometimes feel as though I have plenty mothers and fathers out there. Because everywhere they go they call me by my name, Kamla. That is because I am Kamla, I am UNC and I am proud!”

She mentioned two “traitors” who crossed the floor from the UNC to the PNM in the local government. Persad-Bissessar called on her supporters to chase them away if they were ever to approach them for a vote.

“Imagine, the PNM is so bankrupt of talent that they have to take UNC rejects!”

Persad-Bissessar shared plans to create more jobs, increase the flow of foreign exchange, reduce crime and improve healthcare.

Local government elections will be held on December 2.