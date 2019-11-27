Police: No one shot at SEPOS

South East Port of Spain Secondary School. - Julien Neaves

Police told Newsday no one was shot or grazed by a bullet at the South East Port of Spain Secondary School (SEPOS) on Wednesday morning.

A TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) representative had said earlier that a teacher was grazed by a bullet and was taken to hospital.

Police said they got a call around 9.30am to say gunshots had been heard on lower Nelson Street. Officers from the CID, Besson Street station and Inter-Agency Task Force responded.

They attributed the shooting to gang rivalry and believe a stray bullet hit the eastern side of the school.

Police said on investigation they found none of the teachers and students had been injured. They were unable to say how many spent shells were found at the school or in the area. Investigations are continuing.

TTUTA said this was not the first time bullets hadbeen found at the school, and the area is prone to violence.

TTUTA went on to recommend a police presence in and around the school.

Calls to Education Minister Anthony Garcia went unanswered.