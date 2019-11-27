Phillip ready to make Red Force name

TT Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip. - Vashti Singh

TT Red Force pacer Anderson Phillip is relishing the opportunity to make his name on the regional circuit by helping his side claim the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup. The Red Force face Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the second semi-final Friday, at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair from 1.15pm and Phillip is raring to bring the trophy home and make West Indies selectors take note.

Phillip is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 15, just two behind Leewards’ Sheeno Berridge on the overall bowling charts. Phillip won the man-of-the-match award in Monday’s ten-wicket win over West Indies Emerging Players with three for 23 and he previously scalped four for 44 against Guyana in what has been an impressive debut in List A cricket for his country.

“First of all, I would like to thank God in what I hope is the first of many (awards),” he said after the recent win. Phillip has played in the Caribbean Premier League for the Trinbago Knight Riders, as well as four-day cricket for TT, but at just 23 years old it feels as if he’s been around the domestic setup for a while. Having made his first class debut in 2017, Phillip credits the senior players on the Red Force for supporting him and offering advice. Skipper Imran Khan, Jason Mohammed and Darren Bravo have all warned opponents about him, and the last victory reiterated why he’s causing trouble in the tournament.

“Before this game, I was confident of bowling well so basically this is good preparation going into the semi-finals. I have been bowling the way I want but it’s all about putting in the hard work for me,” he said. Phillip prefers to open the bowling as he’s capable of getting early wickets, as seen when he notched the first three scalps in Monday’s affair. Phillip said his teammates keep pushing him to make this kind of early impact and this boosts his morale.

“The guys have been backing me and this helps me feel I am capable of it. As I said, I’ve been getting a wealth of information from the senior players. My (other) teammates always help me too. They’re all backing me and they move me along through training,” Phillip said. He was spotted icing his groin after the game but expects to be fit for Friday. “Hopefully it is not really a burden for me. It’s just a few niggles I have from the wet outfield,” he concluded.