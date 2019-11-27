Paria workers protest over H&S issues

Contractors protest outside Paria Fuel Trading, Pointe-a-Pierre, after several safety concerns were raised. - Lincoln Holder

WORKERS of Paria Fuel Trading stopped work and protested outside the company's compound because of ongoing health and safety issues. They gathered at the front gate in Pointe-a-Pierre on Wednesday morning, to voice their concerns.

Spokesman for the workers Lex François said Paria was not concerned about the welfare of workers and was denying them the right to health and safety.

“Workers are operating at a risk, since there is no proper emergency response in place," he said.

They have to find medical attention on their own when the need arises, he said.

“Last week a worker got injured and his co-workers used their private vehicle to provide transport to the hospital,” Francois said.

When workers complained to the company heads, he said, they say they cannot deal with such issues and they are always open for business.

“Paria heads must address this important issue of health and safety immediately, as workers will continue their protest actions until this is done,” he said. "We are not getting any response from the head as to whether they have an interim plan until better can be done."

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) Act, Francois said, this state-owned company must first ensure the safety of the workers.

“There is supposed to be an ambulance on the compound together with other units to ensure the workers’ safety.”

Another worker, Derrek Raymond, said since Paria replaced Petrotrin, there had been no ambulance on the Pointe-a-Pierre plant.

“We wrote to the human resource department asking Paria to address the concern of the workers, but no one seems to be listening,” Raymond said.

Workers said they are concerned about providing gas to citizens but have no choice but to protest.

