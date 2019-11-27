Outsiders, Autorama Gunners advance to Hennessy ‘quarters’

Outsiders advanced to the Hennessy Central Super 6’s Windball Tournament quarter-finals after defeating Ultra Shipping Titans by 31-runs on Monday. -

OUTSIDERS and Autorama Gunners advanced to the Hennessy Central Super 6’s Windball tournament quarter-final round after both securing crucial knockout stage wins, at Marchin Recreation Grounds, Carapichaima, on Monday.

Against Ultra Shipping Titans, in the opening match, Outsiders were led to strong target of 81/3 after six overs courtesy a powerful knock of 31 from K Ramdeen and D Ramnanan’s contribution of 16. R Ramlal was the pick of the bowlers capturing 1/8. In reply, Ultra Shipping Titans was dismissed for a paltry 51 with A Ali top scoring on nine runs.

The following matchup saw Autorama Gunners progress via a 19-run win over Outkast. Batting first, the former piled on 71/4 with S Prince (37) leading the charge backed by R Sinanan (16). R Surujbally finished with the best bowling figures for Outkast taking 3/9.

In their chase, Surujbally (17) and teammate A. Ali (16) also showed intent with the bat, but could carry their team to 52/4.

Additionally, Premium Contracting Limited easily advanced to the quarter-final stage via a default win over KFC Sweaters.

In other knockout matches, on Tuesday, Sunil Narine’s Real Unity were scheduled to continue their campaign against Home Boys from 6.45pm. One hour later, EZ We Do Things met La Vega Sports Club followed by Charlieville Super Kings against Heavy Hitters, all competing for a spot in the quater-finals.