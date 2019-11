Not all that uncommon

THE EDITOR: I refer to an article on pink sorrel of your Business Day earlier this month.

I have been planting red and white sorrel for decades. In the 1990s I noticed sorrel of a similar description to the pink sorrel and have been growing it ever since.

In 2013 I sent a photograph of the sorrel with an inquiry to the Kew Gardens Herbarium in the UK. This type of sorrel may not be all that uncommon.

VERNON ASHBY

Diego Martin