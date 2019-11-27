New Port Authority credit card policy after misuse

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. -

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said a new policy has been instituted for credit card use at the Port Authority after a senior manager misused a card.

He was responding to a question in the Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who asked if reports that a Port Authority senior manager had abused an authority credit card were accurate. If so, he wanted to know what action was being proposed to address the issue.

Sinanan replied that the authorityhad discovered a senior manager had used the credit card for personal purchases and the sums were repaid when the monthly statements were received.

He explained that, although there was no official policy in place at the authority for the use of the credit card facility, it was expected that the financial regulations governing the proper use of public funds would be adhered to by authorised cardholders. He added that all cardholders are at a senior level of the organisation.

Sinanan said an investigation was done and the senior manager was asked to explainhis actions. The findings of the investigation were referred to the authority's board of commissioners for consideration and necessary action.

He reported that on the recommendation of the board's human resources committee, the senior manager was senta warning letter "exhorting him to desist from using the card in that manner in the future."

He said a strict corporate credit card policy was subsequently implemented for the guidance of all authorised cardholders at the authority.