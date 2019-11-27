Mark wants criminal probe into boat acquisition

Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee member Wade Mark.

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark has called for a criminal forensic investigation into Government's acquisition of two Cape Class patrol vessels from Australian shipbuilding company Austal.

"Somebody is stealing the soul of the nation," he charged

He made the call as he raised a motion during private members' day in the Senate yesterday.

Mark said there was confusion surrounding the transaction by the Government. He reported that in 2015 the Australian government bought two of the same type of vessels (58-metre vessels) from Austal at a total cost of US$45 million, or Aus$63 million. He reported in July 2018 the Austal website indicated a price for the two vessels of Aus$100 million, or US$70 million, and in August 2018, in a Newsday article a National Security Ministry official quoted a cost of US$35 million each.

He said that in January this year during the Prime Minister's Mind Your Business report to the nation, he posted on the screen a price of $600 million or US$84.4 million.

Mark stressed the contract signed between Government and Austal was for US$85 million. He further reported that on October 18, National Security Minister Stuart Young, speaking before the Standing Finance Committee, gave a price of US$41 million each.

"The question we have to ask is, 'Who are we to believe?' TT deserves to know the truth."

Mark said taxpayers were paying $300 million more for the vessels than the Australian Government paid, and asked where that money wasgoing.

"Are we guinea pigs? Are the Australians tiefin' our heads? Are the Australians taking us for a bunch of fools, that they can charge us $300 million for two vessels?"

He also reported he received a package in his mailbox containing a Cabinet note which said Government had agreed to pay $89 million.

The motion called for the Government to table the contract within 14 days, and Mark said he planned to amend the motion also to call for the loan agreement with the Export Finance and Insurance Corporation (EFIC) of Australia. He stressed that he had not cast any aspersions but was only asking for clarification on behalf of the people of TT.

National Security Minister StuartYoung, in response, said Mark had cast aspersions on the people and government of Australia, and the TT Government took great umbrage at that. He said EFIC is a government-backed Australian finance company and was the overseer of the transaction, which is one of the ways to protect against corruption.

He reported that the $41 million price he gave to the Standing Finance Committee was correct and the price of each vessel was $40.9 million plus the delivery cost (US$2 million, which he said was negotiated downwards) and logistics support for a year, which included spares and personnel.

He also said the 2015 Australian contract was US$63 million and not Aus$63 million.

According to the Austal site, however, the cost was quoted in Australian dolalrs.

On Mark's call for the investigation, Young said they could "investigate from here to the moon and back and nothing will be found."