Indian singer ‘Ras’ Nancoo Singh dies at 73

Singer "Ras" Nancoo Singh, 73 , died on Wednesday at his San Fernando home.

Singh was known for his soulful voice, singing haunting melodies from Bollywood films. His interpretation Chingari Koi Bhadke (from the film Amar Prem) is considered unmatched.

Singh left to mourn his wife of 52 years, Gloria Singh and children Andra, Andy, Ian and Ryan.

An emotional Andy said his father passed away on Wednesday at home in Rambert Village, Palmiste, San Fernando.

“He was bedridden for a just over a year due to liver problems,” Andy said.

"Ras" never cut his hair as an adult, and at his death, his hair was ten feet long.

“My father came from a highly religious background and was a true devotee of Lord Shiva. He was not only a singer but as a child, he played Ramleela in St John's Village,” Andy said.

Singh retired from singing in concerts and shows in 2013, when he was diagnosed with liver problems. From 2014-2017, he visited temples and sang bhajans.

Leader of the Gayatones Orchestra Rishi Gayadeen said it was always a pleasure to accompany for Ras.

"He was bent on producing the best performance for his live audience," Gayadeen said.

PRO of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), Surujdeo Mangaroo said Singh's death was a great loss to the music industry in TT, the wider Caribbean and North America.

“He was one of Trinidad’s leading Bollywood singer of yesteryear,” Mangaroo said.

He sent his sympathy to the Singh family ,saying he was deeply saddened to learn of Singh's death. Mangaroo said he had followed Singh's career since he was a young man and was inspired by Singh to get involved in cultural activities.

On behalf of the president of the NCIC, Dr Deokinanan Sharma and members of the executive, he offered condolences to Singh's family and fans.