Hold vote

THE EDITOR: Firstly, I just cannot wait for the elections to come and this is not because I support any political party but simply because I know the roads will be surfaced and be free of some potholes.

Secondly, why is it that the West Park Savannah opposite West Mall cannot be completed? I am certain that if it was a nice million-dollar contract it would have been completed long ago.

I would suggest that all the people living in the West refuse to vote until the savannah is completed. We all know that unless you threaten the politicians an eternity will pass and nothing will happen.

GORDON DALLA COSTA

via e-mail