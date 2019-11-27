David resigns as TTFA general secretary

Camara David -

CAMARA David has resigned as general secretary of the TT Football Association (TTFA), effective November 30, according to a TTFA media release Wednesday.

It was reported in a local newspaper, on Wednesday, that David will be staying as general secretary until his contract ends in February 2020.

TTFA president William Wallace and his trio of vice-presidents – Clynt Taylor, Susan Joseph-Warrick and Joseph Sam Phillip, had an eight-hour meeting at the TTFA’s office, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Wednesday.

The media release said, “The resignation of David was accepted, effective 30 November. Wallace will recommend his replacement to the TTFA Board of Directors for approval.”

The 29-year-old David was chosen by former TTFA boss David John-Williams as general secretary to replace Justin Latapy-George, whose contract was not renewed at the end of February 2019.

David was a former TT Super League general secretary and a former director of the 2015 Women’s Pro League.

The TTFA officials also met on Wednesday with beleaguered TT men’s coach Dennis Lawrence, team manager Richard Piper and head of the TTFA Elite Programme Gary St Rose.

“Piper was asked to submit a 2019 Manager’s Report while Lawrence must also submit a technical report, with particular reference to the 2019 (Concacaf) Gold Cup and Nations League tournaments,” the media release said. “St Rose was directed to submit a number of documents, including a 2019 report on the Elite Programme and a budget for 2020.”

John-Williams, during his failed re-election bid, said in a newspaper advertisement that his administration paid over $12 million in debt.

John-Williams, along with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Concacaf Victor Montagliani, opened the 72-room Home of Football at Balmain, Couva on November 18.

But the TTFA revealed, “The established debt discovered to date is approximately $50 million, including $1.7 million for the unfinished Home of Football. This is expected to increase with outstanding claims being discovered each day.”

The media release said, “Legal cases, 13 in number, and including the dispute over the Soca Warriors brand with Selwyn Melville and (ex-technical director) Sheldon Phillips, actions were agreed to address these matters. The officers will meet on Friday with the Association’s legal counsel in this regard.”

Among the other matters discussed and decisions taken include: preliminary discussions regarding the programme for the national Under-20 women’s team participation in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers scheduled for February 2020 and the completion of an assessment of the TTFA League of Champions (which was launched earlier this month).