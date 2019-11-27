Cornwall's 7 for helps to dismantle Afghanistan

West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall bowls during the Test match between Afghanistan and West Indies at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on Wednesday. - (AFP PHOTO)

WEST INDIAN spinner Rahkeem Cornwall dismantled the Afghanistan batting line-up, during the early hours of Wednesday morning, as he recorded a career best haul of seven wickets for 75 runs when the lone Test match got under way, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, India.

Cornwall’s scintillating spin spell partnered with Jason Holder’s 2/22 saw the Afghans dismissed for a low score of 187 in 68.3 overs. Top scoring for the Rashid Khan-led unit was opening batsman, Javed Ahmadi (39), partnered with Amir Hamza (34).

Following the Afghanistan innings, Cornwall maintained his composure on his most recent achievement, “I was just looking to put the ball in the right areas. Just try to stay as balanced as possible. (On bowling first) As the captain has said earlier, that there's some moisture in the first hour. It is turning a lot, but once the ball turns a little softer and older, it's not as much."

In their turn at the crease, West Indies lost two early wickets and are currently at 68/2 after 22 overs. Opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite was trapped leg-before by Hamza while the in-form Shai Hope could only muster up seven runs, out caught by Ihsanullah off Khan’s bowling. Presently, John Campbell (30 not out) leads the charge for West Indies partnered with Shamarh Brooks (19 not out).

Summarised Scores:

AFGHANISTAN 187 (Javed Ahmadi 39, Amir Hamza 34, Afsar Zazai 32; Rahkeem Cornwall 7-75, Jason Holder 2-22)

WEST INDIES 68/2 (John Campbell 30 not out)