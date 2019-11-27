Cordner nominated for Norway’s top female footballer award

Kennya Cordner in action for her Norwegian club, IL Sandviken. -

TOBAGO-born national striker, Kennya “YaYa” Cordner, is among three female nominees vying for Norway’s Female Footballer of the Year award.

Cordner plies her professional trade for Norwegian club, IL Sandviken and according to the club’s website, the TT striker has been the squad’s guiding star this season. She is described as a technically brilliant player, who recently captured the top scorer title during her second season (2019) at IL Sandviken, with a scorching 17 goals in 21 matches.

Following her nomination for the prestigious award, IL Sandviken acknowledged Cordner’s athletic prowess over the past competitive season. The two-time TT Female Footballer of the Year (2005, 2010) was described as, “A useful player with technical brilliance, who can punish any opponent. In the last series round, she decided the match for the top scorer title and throne at the top with 17 scores in the Toppserien (Norwegian top-flight).”

Also nominated for this accolade are Sherida Spitse (Valerenga captain) and Roas top-scorer Synne Jensen.

This is only the 31-year old’s second season at IL Sandviken following previous international stints at Northampton Laurels FC (USA), Kvarnsvedens IK (Sweden), Brisbane Roar (Australia), Seattle Reigns FC Reserves (USA) and Seattle Reign FC to name a few.