Cop arrested in human trafficking raid

Photo courtesy TTPS

A police officer is among seven people arrested on Tuesday night in Central Trinidad in an anti-human trafficking exercise.

The raid was carried out at Yihai Entertainment and Sports Bar in Cunupia and another establishment in Couva, where 46 women were also rescued.

A vehicle, a quantity of cocaine and marijuana, a large sum of money, a glock pistol and 13 rounds of ammunition were seized.

The exercise was carried out by the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Counter Trafficking Unit Special Task Force and other units of the TTPS.