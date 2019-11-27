Children’s Authority: Ensure children safe from flu

Photo credit: Pixabay

The Children’s Authority called on parents/guardians on Wednesday to ensure their children receive the flu vaccine.

In a release, the authority said children, particularly those five and under, have been categorised by the Ministry of Health as one of the groups vulnerable to the virus.

The authority said all precautions should be taken to ensure their protection.

It advised guardians and caregivers that the flu is a serious illness that can be fatal.