CAF approved $800m in loans to TT in three years Focus on tourism in 2020

Antonio Silveira, vice president of Infrastructure CAF-Development Bank of Latin America at speaks at a seminar hosted by the organisation at the Hilton Trindad and Conference Centre on Monday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Antonio Silveira, vice president for infrastructure at CAF – Development Bank of Latin America, said over the past three years CAF has approved $800 million in loans to Trinidad and Tobago.

He was speaking at the CAF seminar Envisioning Long-Term Sustainability in TT: Productivity, Innovation and Resilience, held on Monday at the Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain.

He said CAF was very proud of its interaction with TT, "which is by far the most active member in the Eastern Caribbean region, and the one where we decided to locate our Caribbean office."

Silveira reported that of the about $800 million approved in loans, a large part went to support the country's fiscal consolidation programme and the rest for funding road construction, rehabilitation and maintenance programmes. He said this year CAF has worked in close collaboration with the Finance Minister, the Works and Transport Minister and the Tobago House of Assembly for key investments to boost tourism and sustainable development, especially in Tobago.

Silveira recalled he first visited Tobago in 2016 "and it was really amazing," with boat rides and sightseeing.

"I think that by organising ourselves with Government, we can boost tourism, not only in Tobago, but on both islands. And this is the strategy that we will be following especially in 2020."

He reported CAF has provided Government with a lot of technical assistance in areas such as drainage, flood prevention, coastal protection, logistics, road information systems and financial inclusion.

"This partnership will continue delivering through our joint long-term commitment."

He said CAF was celebrating 50 years of operation in the Latin America and Caribbean region and the seminar included government members, as well as representatives of business, civil society and academia.