Aranguez taxi drivers repair roads

Aranguez taxi drivers' association fixes roads. - Ramcharan Temal

Members of the Aranguez Taxi Drivers’ Association have taken it upon themselves to fix their roads.

Association president Ramchandra Temal told Newsday on Tuesday they had approached the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation about the roads several times, but nothing was done.

He said the frustrated drivers had no choice but to take action into their own hands for the safety of drivers and commuters. They have been doing road repairs for several years.

“It is the government’s responsibility, regardless of which party is in power, to fix the roads. Since 2015 we have not received any assistance,” Temal said.

About 90 taxis use the Aranguez main road on a daily basis, he added, servicing over 2,000 commuters.

Temal said on several occasions, the association visited the corporation to lobby for help but were told there were no resources for the job.

Councillor for the area Amit Sooknanan said while he commends the residents for their initiative, it is not their responsibility to provide a service that an elected government is supposed to supply.

He added the reason put forward by the corporation – lack of resources – is unbelievable.

The association said it plans to hold a silent protest at a date to be announced. and hopes that if it shuts down the transport hub at the Croisee in San Juan, the authorities will see the severity of the drivers' concerns.

The corporation’s CEO and chairman could not be reached for comment.