Alicia appointed PDP deputy leader
Newly re-elected Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has appointed Alicia Roberts-Patterson as the party's third deputy political leader.
Duke made the announcement on Sunday at the PDP's inaugural summit at the Belle Garden Multi-Purpose Facility.
The summit, which elected members to serve on the party's executive for the next three years, came weeks after the launch of the PDP's campaign launch at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.
Roberts-Patterson, who had unsuccessfully contested the Bethel/Mt Irvine electoral district in the 2016 Tobago House of Assembly election, now joins Farley Augustine and Dr Faith BYisrael as the party's deputy political leaders.
Duke said she has worked in the trenches of the PDP since its inception and was well-suited to her new position.
New PDP Executive members:
Sean Nedd – Chairman
Andre Cowan – Vice-Chairman
Jewel Green – general secretary
Megan Morrison – assistant general secretary
Marlon Radgman – treasurer
Tamica Whitlock-Labadie – finance officer
Leroy George – elections officer
Akil Abdullah – membership and mobilisation officer
Zorisha Hackett – PRO and communications officer
Farley Augustine – Deputy political leader
Dr Faith BYisrael – Deputy political leader
Alicia Roberts-Patterson – Deputy political leader
Reply to "Alicia appointed PDP deputy leader"