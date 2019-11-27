Alicia appointed PDP deputy leader

Newly re-elected Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has appointed Alicia Roberts-Patterson as the party's third deputy political leader.

Duke made the announcement on Sunday at the PDP's inaugural summit at the Belle Garden Multi-Purpose Facility.

The summit, which elected members to serve on the party's executive for the next three years, came weeks after the launch of the PDP's campaign launch at the Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort, Lowlands.

Roberts-Patterson, who had unsuccessfully contested the Bethel/Mt Irvine electoral district in the 2016 Tobago House of Assembly election, now joins Farley Augustine and Dr Faith BYisrael as the party's deputy political leaders.

Duke said she has worked in the trenches of the PDP since its inception and was well-suited to her new position.

New PDP Executive members:

Sean Nedd – Chairman

Andre Cowan – Vice-Chairman

Jewel Green – general secretary

Megan Morrison – assistant general secretary

Marlon Radgman – treasurer

Tamica Whitlock-Labadie – finance officer

Leroy George – elections officer

Akil Abdullah – membership and mobilisation officer

Zorisha Hackett – PRO and communications officer

Farley Augustine – Deputy political leader

Dr Faith BYisrael – Deputy political leader

Alicia Roberts-Patterson – Deputy political leader