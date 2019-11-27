2-month wait for flu shot

THE EDITOR: As a diabetic and approaching the age of 77, I was excited to be vaccinated against the flu virus, when the Minister of Health announced that few people were availing themselves of the 100,000 doses that were available.

Through telephone inquiries, I was asked by the Chaguanas Health Centre to come in and make an appointment.

On Monday I hastened to the facility only to be shocked with the news that the earliest appointment for me would be January 22.

Having recently officiated at the funeral of a victim of this virus, it is either I pray that I do not contract it in the next two months or pay and enrich the coffers of a private institution.

IMAAM IQBAL HYDAL

Chaguanas