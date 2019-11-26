Young: Probe into possible Coast Guard fund fraud

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has said the Coast Guard had begun an internal investigation into possible financial misappropriation from a contributory fund.

He was responding to a Senate question on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who asked about a recent Coast Guard audit which found financial irregularities involving approximately half a million dollars. He wanted to know what action wouldbe taken to recover the money.

Young replied, as initially stated by the Coast Guard on Monday, that there had bee an internal allegation of misappropriation of funds by a current serving member. He explained the funds are held in an account managed by the senior ratings of the Coast Guard and are accumulated internally in accordance with proper financial procedures.

"But preliminary investigations suggest that fraudulent activity resulting in the misappropriation of funds may have occurred."

He said the Coast Guard had said the money did not include any public funds, but the contributions of men and women in the Coast Guard.

"However ,the organisation categorically denounces any type of fraudulent activity involving its members ,and as such, the relevant authorities have been notified."

Young reported that internal investigations have been taking place, and if any fraudulent activity is proven, the Coast Guard is prepared to take all available disciplinary action.

He said it was the Coast Guard that discovered the discrepancies, moved with alacrity and immediately informed the police and the Fraud Squad. He noted there is also an ongoing police investigation.