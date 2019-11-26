Young cautions ‘mischief-makers’ over Parkade explosions

National Security Minister Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young issued a stern warning to "mischief-makers" when asked to comment on the discovery of suspected explosive devices at the Richmond Street Parkade, on Tuesday morning.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday afternoon, Young said he did not want to comment on the matter until the police had finished their investigations.

But he called on law enforcement to do their due diligence and prosecute anyone who may be seeking to cause unrest and panic.

"All I can say is that this is a matter that is being investigated by the police. I await the outcome of the investigations and I caution that if there are any mischief-makers out there, they cease and desist. And I hope if this is such an instance, law enforcement will get on to them and do their duty."