UNC shows love for Sat, Chance

Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

UNC members showed love for the late secretary general of the Sanatan Dharha Maha Sabha, Satnarayan Maharaj, and Vision on a Mission director Wayne Chance in their contributions at the UNC rally in Sangre Grande on Monday.

Maharaj died on November 16 and Chance died on Sunday.

Oppositon leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar offered condolences to Chance’s family and pointed out they shared a similar philosophy.

“He was a great human being and great soul. I had a chance to work with him, and his vision to help other people. He understood very much that in the fight against crime, you cannot just work to lock up people. You must give them a second chance.

"And that was Wayne Chance.”

Deputy political leader Jearlean John agreed with Prof Selwyn Cudjoe when he compared Maharaj to Dr Martin Luther King.

“He (Maharaj) understood that education was the way out of poverty,”

The two made the statements before scores of UNC supporters during the rally.

Local government elections take place on December 2.