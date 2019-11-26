TT, US collaborate on repatriation

National Security Minister Stuart Young (third from right) meets with Claudia Carrizales (third from left), Chief of the Military Liaison Office at the US Embassy to TT, and other officials from the Embassy at the ministry's offices. -

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has met with US officials to discuss the repatriation and reintegration of Trinidad and Tobago nationals who left this country to travel to conflict zones abroad.

A ministry release said Young hosted the meeting on Monday.

He also discussed with the US Embassy team the provision of technical support to the Government via the facilitation of a training workshop on repatriation and reintegration. The workshop will focus on sharing best practices, social services implementation, policy considerations and enhancinga framework for civil society to support the efforts of the State.

Young welcomed the opportunity to meet with the US team and reiterated his commitment to advancing bilateral security co-operation to ensure the safety and security of everyone in TT.

Col Claudia Carrizales, chief of the Military Liaison Office of the embassy, led discussions on behalf of the US team.

Also at the meeting were Chief of Defence Staff, Air Commodore Darryl Daniel; deputy director of International Affairs at the Ministry of National Security Major (Ret’d) Richard Lynch; and other US Embassy officials.