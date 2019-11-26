Tropical wave hits south Trinidad

File photo: Pedestrians with their trusty umbrellas walk through rain along Independence Square in Port of Spain.

AS Tropical Wave 68 makes its way over Trinidad and Tobago, heavy rainfall and strong winds have been reported in several areas of south Trinidad.

On Saturday, the TT Weather Centre announced the passage of the tropical wave, and said an Adverse Weather Alert (yellow level) would begin from 9 am on Tuesday and end at 4 pm.

Areas including San Fernando, Rousillac, Fyzabad, Siparia, Penal, Palo Seco, Point Fortin and Cedros have been affected.

There have been no reports of flooding in any of these areas thus far.