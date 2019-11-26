Tourism division gives thanks for successes

The congregation sings songs of praise during the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation's thanksgiving service on Monday at the Good News Seventh Day Adventist Church in Scarborough. - THA

“A fresh anointing: renew, restore, refresh.”

That was the THA’s Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation’s theme as it held its annual thanksgiving service on Monday at the Good News Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church in Scarborough.

Held to give praise and thanksgiving for continued accomplishments of the division, the service saw employees from all departments come together to say “Thank you” through worship.

The division’s secretary, Nadine Stewart-Phillips, said she was always reminded of the invaluable contribution and indelible service of the staff, as their collective efforts were integral in advancing not only the local tourism industry but the island’s overall development.

“I thank you all for your hard work, for you are like the building blocks laying the foundation for the upcoming generations. Without you, there is no Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation and without you, I cannot be an effective secretary.

“I am truly proud of what we have managed to accomplish over the past years. We at the division have a purpose fulfilled, and even as we work to help the people of Tobago, and TT, we must always remember the God that we serve,” she said.

She recalled in 2017, when she took up her post, one day she had to sit in her office and question God.

“I said to God: 'Why me? Why do you have me here? Why didn’t you send me to another division?'

"That still small voice that we always hear – it said, 'Follow my lead,' and that is exactly what I have been doing and I admonish all of us that we continue to follow God’s lead,” she said.

She encouraged the staff to pray not only for themselves, but those in authority as well.

“Those that have been appointed to govern this island of Tobago, lift us all up before God, who makes nations great. "Without his favour nothing that we are giving thanks for today would be possible.”

The division’s administrator, Selma Graham, said the division had achieved a lot, listing the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) International travel and tourism award, the hosting of Carifesta XIV, the Community Tourism Awareness Primary School quiz, the Tobago Heritage Festival and the Tourism Youth Symposium, as she asked the division to continue the good work.

“We have experienced many victories and have collectively continued the positive impact on our island.

“I wish to encourage you to open your minds to receive a word from God and may we leave renewed, restored and refreshed to face the upcoming year ahead,” she said.

The thanksgiving service was part of Tourism Month activities.