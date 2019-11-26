Stolen cars found, man arrested

Insp Robert Joseph of the St Joseph CID, left walks near a Ford Kuga which was reported stolen in Valsayn on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

Anti-crime exercises in Curepe and Princes Town on Monday led to the recovery of two cars that were reported stolen on Saturday.

Police said the exercises, led by Snr Supt Curtis Paul and supervised by Insp Robert Joseph, led to a Ford Kuga being found in a forested area in Hardbargain, Princes Town and a Mazda Six in Curepe.

A 32-year-old St Joseph man was arrested in relation to the car thefts.

Police are still searching for a third car that was stolen from a house at Aruac Road, Valsayn.