Special voting picks up

VOTING for special electors picked up on Tuesday, the second day of voting for these electors.

On Monday, voting forthe local government elections was reported to be slow in Port of Spain and San Fernando, but smooth in Barataria.

Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) officials told Newsday there was increased activity yesterday in voting in districts in the Port of Spain City Corporation. They said the returning officers' offices for Belmont North and West, Belmont South, Northern Port of Spain, Belmont East, East Dry River, St Ann's River South, Woodbrook, St James East and St James West were among those packed with people casting their ballots.

The EBC said there were no reports of any problems on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed there was a problem at a returning officer's office in one of the districts under the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation. In that instance, clarification had to be sought about candidates and polling agents being present during voting for special electors. Officials said this does not normally happen, but it was allowed.

The EBC is still seeking legal advice on the destruction of defective ballots for special electors.

Last Friday, the EBC said said it had retrieved all incorrectly endorsed ballot papers for special electors and issued new ballot papers for those electors.

In a statement, the EBC said the collection of the ballots and arrangements for special electors to vote remained on target. No one who applied to be a special elector had collected any of the ballot papers.

UNC general secretary Davendranath Tancoo said the party was keeping its legal options open on this issue.

Voting for special electors began on Monday and ends on Sunday.