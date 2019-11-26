Ministry says ‘stay away’ as second device found at Parkade

Photo by Andrew Gioannetti

The Ministry of Communications has cautioned the public to stay away from the Parkade on Richmond Street.

This warning came in a press release shortly after police told reporters a second possible device was found in the area.

Though the release did not mention the devices, it acknowledged reports of an explosion at the site heard earlier today.

The release said details were still unfolding and more information will be made available by the relevant security agencies as investigations continue.

"If in the area, please follow the instructions of security personnel. If possible, stay away from the area or use alternative routes."

The second device, believed to be an improvised explosive, was found this afternoon by investigators.

Police said both devices which are square-shaped were found at the southwestern side of the parking complex on the 12th floor near the elevator door.

Members of the fire service were called to the scene along with police bomb technicians who were at the parking complex up until this afternoon.

Surrounding buildings were evacuated and traffic re-routed around the complex.