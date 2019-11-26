Red Force romp into semis as favourites

TT Red Force’s Jeremy Solozano hits a shot during the Colonial Medical Super 50 match against the West Indies Emerging Players, at the Queens Park Oval, St Clair, on Monday. - Nicholas Bhajan/CA-images

TT Red Force received a major confidence boost ahead of its semi-final clash with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes after the team’s first-ever ten-wicket win as they beat West Indies Emerging Players in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup.

The Emerging Players won the toss at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair and elected to bat first, only to be skittled out for just 78 in 27.1 overs. Red Force made easy work of the chase, racing to 79 without loss off 17.3 overs, cementing their spot as title favourites.

With a meagre total to chase, Jeremy Solozano returned to the hosts’ starting line-up, staking his claim for a permanent spot in the side with an enterprising 43 off 59 deliveries. Usually timid, he cut an aggressive figure alongside debutant Keagan Simmons, his former opening partner at the national youth level and for Hillview College. Solozano smashed five fours, the majority of which were cover drives off pacer Keon Harding, and a masterful hook for six off fellow quickie Jermaine Levy. Simmons was no slouch either, making 27 off 47 with four fours, giving Red Force selectors food for thought as their top-order finally clicked.

Pacer Anderson Phillip got the Red Force off to a blistering start, claiming the first three victims to reduce the Emerging Players to just 11 runs by the fifth over. West Indies Under-19 skipper, Kimani Melius, was caught by Simmons for eight, before Phillip bowled Gidron Pope and Joshua Da Silva for one each.

Yannic Cariah joined Justin Greaves (43) to try to repair the innings as Emerging Players trickled along to 30. However, Cariah top-edged Jon Russ Jaggesar to Jason Mohammed at short fine-leg for three to break the momentum. Jaggesar then had Roland Cato (two) nicking behind to wicketkeeper Steven Katwaroo with Kevin Sinclair (six) then losing his stumps to skipper Imran Khan to leave the visitors tottering on 57 for six.

Greaves struggled to find a partner and ended up as the only batsman in double figures with his 69-ball knock. Dominic Drakes (nine) was the next to fall to a brilliant catch by Phillip off left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. Khan then returned to the attack to nab Harding (one) and trick Ashmead Nedd (two) into edging to Katwaroo before the resistant Greaves fell for the last wicket. He was out leg-before to Hosein with five fours to his name, leaving Levy not out without scoring. Khan ended with three for 19 but man-of-the-match honours went to Phillip for his three for 23 and outstanding work in the field. Hosein finished with two for seven and Jagessar two for 29.

This match was a mere formality for Red Force, who were already assured of topping Zone B to set up the Hurricanes clash, on Friday, at the Oval from 1.15pm. The Emerging Players (currently second on 18 points) were hoping Guyana Jaguars (currently third on 16 points) would lose to USA in a match still in progress at press time, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. USA were surprisingly positioned at 230 for five, and with the game reduced to 41 overs, this augured well for the Emerging Players who were banking on Guyana not making the target.

Summarised Scores

At Queen’s Park Oval: WEST INDIES EMERGING PLAYERS 78 all out (27.1 overs) - Justin Greaves 43; Imran Khan 3/19, Anderson Phillip 3/23 vs TT RED FORCE 79/0 (17.3 overs) - Jeremy Solozano 43 not out, Keagan Simmons 27 not out. Red Force won by ten wickets.