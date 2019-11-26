Ramasra aiming for 2020 Worlds

MULTIPLE national men’s squash champion, Colin Ramasra, is now ranked as the sixth best men’s Over 35 player on the European circuit.

Following a title-winning performance at the Malta Squash Masters (November 21) and two silver medals at the Italian Open Masters (September 24) and Oporto Squash Masters in Portugal (January 28), Ramasra climbed from 21st into sixth position on the European Men’s Over-35 rankings.

The veteran athlete is also now ranked 15th on the Men’s Overall Standings after beginning the 2019 season at a distant 247th. Ramasra is TT’s only professional player and has dominated both the local and regional circuit throughout his lengthy competitive campaign.

The seasoned player recently opted to further pursue his career on the international circuit in an effort to secure a spot for TT at next year’s World Masters Squash Championship in Poland.

Having participated at last year’s edition, Ramasra is hoping his commendable performances on the European circuit bolsters his chances of World Championship qualification by maintaining a high individual ranking. In January 2020, the 36-year old will compete at the Portugal Masters Tournament to ensure he stays among the top 10 ranked players of the Over 35 division.

“They’re going to use your European ranking as a seeding for Worlds. The level of competition in Europe is high so once I have a strong position on the rankings it would greatly assist me towards qualification.

However, they are some of the best players in the world and the opposition is always tough. So this is a very good test for me ahead of 2020,” Ramasra explained.

He expressed elation with his current status and was pleased to have broken through the ranks over the past year.

Ramasra indicated he was in an unseeded position in 2018 and credited his hard work and dedication for his competitive growth.

“It’s a good feeling because I was out of the ranks one year ago. I am intent on putting on a good performance in Portugal because it’s a grand prix event. Such events carry more points so a strong showing there would aide my progress,” he added.