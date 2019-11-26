President opens upgraded La Seiva school library

President Paula-Mae Weekes chats with students of La Seiva RC School in their new library. -

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes has stressed the importance of being literate and having a love for books.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of the newly upgraded library at the La Seiva RC Primary School, Maraval last Monday.

The upgrade was facilitated by the Rotary Club of Maraval along with the NGO Let’s Read, which promotes early literacy locally by encouraging a passion for reading, increasing access to high-quality books and developing functioning primary school libraries, the Rotary Club said in a release.

The NGO was responsible for buying age-appropriate books, along with Maraval Rotarian Joan Dayal, who selected books with local content. The Rotary Club sought and obtained sponsorship for the project through the generosity of Atlantic.

The library layout was upgraded with a new paint job with paint donated by local supplier Sherwin Williams. New furniture was bought to make the library more comfortable.

Rotary Club of Maraval president Marcia Prince-Assam said there was a need for adequate library facilities in the school so students will want to go on their own to read in a space that is comfortable and conducive to learning.

The current library did not provide this environment for its students and the Rotary Club collaborated with the school's principal Ben Niles to upgrade the library to complement the ongoing ARROW (Aural, Read, Respond, Oral, Write) literacy programme and for improved literacy and better performance at the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam.

The Rotary Club also wanted to ensure that weekly readings to students by Rotarians take place in the upgraded library to make the sessions more enjoyable for the students.