Pregnant women among Venezuelans intercepted by Coast Guard

Coast Guard vessel.

Two pregnant women were among 28 Venezuelans intercepted by the Coast Guard on Tuesday morning off the coast of western Trinidad.

A Coast Guard release said they spotted a Venezuelan pirogue named Dona Isabel west of Gaspar Grande Island at around 1.50 am.

Aboard the vessel,were 18 men and ten women, two of whom are pregnant.

The vessel and its occupants were escorted to Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas to await processing by the Immigration Division.