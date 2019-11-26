Police stations decorated for Christmas
Two months ago, decorator and event planner Robert Solomon challenged other decorators to pick a police station in the area where they live and decorate it for Christmas.
With the blessing of Nicole Dyer-Griffith, patron of the Police Wives Association and founder of the ISOS (I Support Our Services) campaign, an Kirk Jean-Baptiste from the ISOS, scores of decorators answered the call for the Beautify a Police Station Christmas Project 2019.
Solomon, who undertook to decorate the St Joseph Police Station, has already completed the job, as well as the Toco Police Station.
He is currently in New York, USA, getting decor for the driveway of the police commissioner's residence.
Thanks to corporate sponsorship, he said, “We are transforming the entire driveway.”
An excited Solomon called Newsday on November 15 to say: “The levels people have gone to are just phenomenal. I am completely overwhelmed.”
Solomon said some police officers are in shock and can’t believe citizens have come forward for the project.
He added: “Spending hours with the officers too was pleasant and exciting. Some of them even helped with the painting.
“I know I started this initiative, but it is the people who are really the heroes.”
Stations being decorated for Christmas
Western Division
Carenage – Maragret Alleyne-Loregnard
Four Roads – Priscilla Sealy
Maraval – Dianne Hunt
St James – Dave Ramlal
West End – TSZ/Dwight Andrews (Robert Solomon)
Port of Spain Division
Belmont – Danielle & Jean Campbell
Besson Street – K2K/Althea Norman
Central Police Station – Taurean Latchman
St Clair – Veronique Majani
Woodbrook – Cocoa Devils/Sally Hospedales
St Barbs Post/ East PoS – Arthur Lewis
Northern Division
Arima – Rudy Hanamji
Arouca – La Tropical/Bernard Beckles
Cumuto – Vikisha Kelly
La Horquetta – Lisa Paria
Malabar – Malabar RC/Ann-Nel Goodridge
Maloney – Melissa Sylvan
Maracas/St Joseph – Lydia Gill
Pinto Road – Vikisha Kelly
San Raphael – Vandana Sankaar
St Joseph – Robert Solomon
Tunapuna – Diane Neale & Carol Bridgewater
Piarco – Trevalyn Walkes
North Eastern Division
Barataria – Keniesha Lewis
Blanchisseuse – Peter and Tracy Sheppard, N Sankar
Maracas Bay – Aryanne La Barrie
Morvant – Fabrice Francois
San Juan – Keith-Ann Greaves
San Juan Sub Station – Keith-Ann Greaves
Santa Cruz – Damian Luk Pat Family
Eastern Division
Biche – Vikisha Kelly
Manzanilla – Vikisha Kelly
Matelot – Vikisha Kelly
Matura – Vikisha Kelly
Mayaro – Vikisha Kelly
Rio Claro – Vikisha Kelly
Sangre Grande – K2K/Althea Norman
Toco – Mustang Eng & Cons./C Flemming (Robert Solomon)
Valencia – Vikisha Kelly
Central Division
Caroni – Vikisha Kelly
Chaguanas – Revelie Rochard
Couva – Kelly Van Putten
Cunupia – Yasmin Charles
Freeport – Joanne La Veau-James
Gran Couva – Vikisha Kelly
Longdenville Post – Vikisha Kelly
Central Ops Unit – Cheryl de Gannes
Southern Division
Barrackpore – Martin Sahadath
Gasparillo – Cadesia Richardson
Marabella – Suean Jackson
Mon Repos – Curtis Samlal
Moruga – Vandana Sankaar
Princes Town – Aruna Saroop and Ryan Jonas
San Fernando – Curtis Samlal
St Margaret's – Marisha Duncan
Ste Madeleine – Martin Sahadath
Debe Post – Vandana Sankaar
St Mary's Post – Vandana Sankaar
South Western Division
Cap-de-Ville Post – Marva John-Williams
Cedros – Vandana Sankaar
Erin – Michelle St Hillaire
Fyzabad – Melesia Jimdar-Dodough
Guapo – Debra Achong
La Brea – Lisa Williams- Ogunsheye
Oropouche – Melesia Jimdar-Dodough
Penal – Vandana Sankaar
Point Fortin – Sandra Munroe
Santa Flora – Vandana Sankaar
Siparia – Vandana Sankaar
Tobago
Charlotteville – Denise Hamilton/Avion Hercules
Crown Point – Michelle Bowen
Moriah – Denise Hamilton
Old Grange/Shirvan Road – Hazel Duncan
Roxborough – Avion Hercules
Scarborough – Rhonda Fraser
Other divisions
Guard & Emergency Branch – Justine Moses/Robert Solomon
Traffic Branch – Justine Moses/Robert Solomon
Inter-Agency Task Force – Sharon Lee-Garcia
