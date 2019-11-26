Patient shot dead at PoSGH

A Laventille man identified only as DeJean was shot dead while in hospital with stab wounds on Tuesday night.

Police said around 8 pm the killer donned a white hazmat suit and went to Ward Three of the Port of Spain General Hospital, where the man was being treated.

The killer shot him as he lay in bed, then escaped as other patients and staff panicked.

The 25-year-old patient, from Hillview, Laventille, was stabbed last night and had been recuperating.