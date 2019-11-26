Update: No injuries reported in Parkade explosion

Photo by Andrew Gioannetti

POLICE and fire officers are at the Parkade on the corner of Queen and Edward Streets, Port of Spain, after reports of a loud explosion on the 12th floor at around 11.05 am.

No injuries or structural damage have yet been reported. The police bomb squad has been called in. Officers are still trying to find the cause of the explosion.

A number of government offices and other businesses within 300 meters of the parkade, including the office of the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Education, have been evacuated and the streets closed to traffic.

Police said around 8 am today, workers reported seeing smoke coming from a small box and called the fire service.

Members of the fire service arrived three hours later and called bomb technicians from the police service.

When Newsday arrived at the scene, police were seen directing pedestrians away from the area.

Scores of workers from nearby offices were also seen convening at their respective muster points.

Northern division officer and bomb technician John Harper spoke briefly with the media.

"We have requested bomb technicians from the police, together with the canines, as they have the ability to do such searches," Harper said.

"In terms of the explosion, we are not too sure what caused it but precautionary measures are being taken, hence the reason bomb squad and the dogs used to detect (bombs).

"The entire block has been evacuated."

Newsday will post updates on the incident as further information becomes available.