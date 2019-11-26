Opposition Senator ejected by police

Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika - Sureash Cholai

SENATE President Christine Kangaloo on Tuesday declared that Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika had brought the Senate into “absolute disrepute.”

She ruled he must apologise for an incident earlier that saw him ejected from the chamber by the Parliament Marshal and a police officer.

She said all members must obey the chair, whether they liked it or not. Kangaloo said on his eventual return, Obika must apologise to the chair, all senators and the country. Saying the Senate is the upper house of Parliament and must show a certain decorum, she said she was embarrassed by what had happened.

It had all begun when Obika had risen on a standing order, apparently to challenge the relevance of National Security Minister Stuart Young’s speech.

Young was responding to the Opposition’s private motion condemning the cost of two patrols vessels being built in Australia for the Government.

“Sit down!” Obika shouted at Young, who shot back, “You are obnoxious!”

Obika retorted, “Shut your mouth!”

Vice President Nigel de Freitas, who was in the chair, ordered Obika to sit, twice, lamenting the shouting match that had just happened.

Obika stayed standing.

De Freitas ordered him to leave the chamber.

Obika pointed his finger and waved his arm in Young’s direction, accusing him of being a racist.

“If I were not a black man you would not call me an a--hole," he said. "You have to apologise.”

At that Obika was escorted out, still shouting and accusing someone of protecting Young and his speech.

Young resumed, describing Obika’s conduct as “most despicable,” and assuring it had nothing to do with race.

In turn, he accused Obika of gender bias by shouting “Shut your mouth!” at Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus.

De Freitas adjourned the sitting to meet Senate leaders for what he said would be ten minutes but ended up being about 40 minutes.

During that time, Opposition Senator Anita Haynes, who is the UNC's PRO, told Newsday that Young, in his contributions, often says things aimed at provoking the Opposition, such as threatening to jail them.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan quietly scoffed at Obika.

The Senate resumed under Kangaloo, who gave her ruling.

At the tea break, Communications Minister Donna Cox told Newsday it was a very sad day and Obika’s conduct was unwarranted and a shocking show of disrespect to the chair.

“Is there some other factor bothering him, or is something wrong why he reacted this way?” Cox said.

Minority Leader Wade Mark promised Newsday he would make a statement later.