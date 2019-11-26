Ministry confirms 16 flu deaths

THE Health Ministry on Monday confirmed there have been 16 influenza deaths for this year’s flu season, which runs from October to next May.

In a statement, the ministry said as of November 22, the number of suspected influenza deaths for the season is 2,738 and 16,301 influenza vaccines had been administered to the public.

The ministry said the influenza virus is serious and generally more severe than the common cold.

The flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres.

Children aged six months to five years; pregnant women, adults over 65; people with chronic medical conditions (such as diabetes mellitus); and people with chronic respiratory illnesses (such as asthma) are particularly vulnerable to the virus and are advised to get the flu vaccine.

Health care workers and people employed in essential services such as the police service, are also encouraged to get the flu vaccine. The ministry advised members of the public to contact their nearest health centre to confirm the dates and times when vaccines are distributed.

People are also advised to take the necessary personal health precautions to protect themselves and their families from the influenza virus and other diseases.

These include washing hands often with soap and water (if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub; avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth (because germs spread this way); clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs; where possible, avoid close contact with sick people; while sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them; and cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

The tissue should be thrown in a bin after use.

People should wash their hands thoroughly after doing so,