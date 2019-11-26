Isquash Academy set for overseas debut

DESPITE their limited experience in the competitive arena, three boys from Isquash Academy, Alejandro John and Seth Figueria (under-19) and Adam Sinanan (under-17), will represent their club and country at the Barbados Junior Open, from Thursday until Sunday at the Barbados Squash Club, Marine Gardens, Christ Church.

The trio is set for travel with their head coach and chaperone Roger Salandy for the knock-out tournament.

The Barbados Junior Open is considered by many to be the most prestigious junior open tournament in the region as it regularly attracts top quality players from North and Central America.

It is also the first time the club will contest a tournament abroad since it was launched earlier this year.

I'm looking forward to this tournament as it will be the first at this level for our top three junior players at the academy," said Salandy, during preparations for his team's departure.

"These players have been very disciplined in their training sessions and are very well prepared to experience their first overseas tour.

He thanked the team's sponsors from the public and private sectors.

"Isquash academy thrives on the development of young squash players," said Salandy. "We are very proud of the performances of its members and also of the sponsors and supporters."

Asked what he wanted his players to achieve, Salandy said the mission is for them to have fun but also gain experience at the competitive level.