Interhash 2020 : Committed to excellence

AS the World Interhash draws near, members of the local hashing community have been putting the final touches on their Hash trails. Fifteen Hare teams have taken up the task and have been hard at work over the last 13 months, recce’ing their trails in preparation for the once in a lifetime World Interhash event. Under consideration is not only the challenge of the terrain and the magnificent views, but also the parking facilities for the buses needed to accommodate the participants, the safety of their guests and the fun checks and false trails that make a hash run fun.

With five months to go before the event, Hash teams of ten hares have chosen trails across the Northern Range and central Trinidad, as well as hosting one run in Les Coteaux /Arnos Vale area in Tobago. Chaguaramas will be host to three of the runs, one special run – the first ever Interhash J’ouvert run on the Friday morning, followed by one on April 25 and 26.

Santa Cruz will host two runs, another special run – The Ball Breaker – which challenges the hasher to five hours of gruelling trails from Santa Cruz , Maracas Valley, El Tucuche ending in Maracas Bay and another in La Pastora. Arima, Arena Forest, Arouca and Blanchisseuse will also be host to runs, with Matura hosting three at Ramapanalgas, Salybia and Matura proper.

Gran Couva will host two runs offering a different type of terrain and Piparo will host the furthest South.

Led by the internationally experienced Trail Master, Randal Lyon, a very capable team of lead hares, some with over 30 years of hashing under their belts, are working alongside members of the local host communities, who have been adding their local knowledge of the areas. These men and women of the hash teams have been very strategic in their efforts, making sure their guests enjoy the best of TT.

Traditionally, many of the international hashers volunteer their vast knowledge and join the local host teams as hares. Next year will be no different, as 38 international hares, including regional hares from Barbados and Grenada, have already signed up, eagerly awaiting their turn to join the fun.

Hashing is not all running the trails, the Circle of Down Downs are equally important to the hasher. It’s where the picong and ole talk begin. It’s where the misdemeanours of the hares, hashers and others are called to account. Penance is meted out to all offenders big or small.

Miscreants are made to sit on ice while they await their faith, others are led through trials each pertaining to their wrongdoings.

Hash songs are belted out by the Circle Master, who as they say “has a plaster for every sore.” Many hashers take pride in their ability to cast judgment through song and those roles have traditionally taken pride of place and are already in high demand with offers exceeding their need.

Circle masters across the globe have been volunteering their names to be considered for this role, making the event truly an international one.

It would be another 12 years before the host country qualifies to put in another bid, giving other destinations the opportunity to host this unique event.

TT will be host to 3,000 participants from over 82 countries who will be landing on our shores from as early as April 11 to experience the flora and fauna of both islands and some staying on past May 7 as they continue their exploration of the region.

Dubbed the Carnival of Hashes, the promoters are working hard alongside their hare and volunteer teams, the government inter-ministerial committee, the TT Interhash committee and other service providers, to ensure they raise the bar of the World Interhash experience and leave a strong powerful legacy in the local and international community.

An event of this magnitude has the capacity to create a priceless platform that reaches out to new global markets and place TT on the front burner in this very active, mobile community. It could be your turn to have some fun, join us at – Interhashtrinidad2020.com