Govt will not be blackmailed Garcia tells school bus drivers

Education Minister Anthony Garcia - SUREASH CHOLAI

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia accused maxi-taxi drivers on Monday of attempting to blackmail the government. His assertion came at a press conference held at the Ministry of Education on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, where he responded to the demands of Rodney Ramlogan, president of the Schools' Maxi-Taxi Concessionaires Association.

Ramlogan organised a shutdown of schools' maxi-taxi services on Monday after Garcia failed to meet with him.

Addressing the shutdown action Garcia said, "I heard on the television last night (Sunday), where (Ramlogan) was saying that I must meet with him today (Monday) by 10 am or else he will shut down the system."

Garcia said the action was a clear attempt to blackmail the government.

The shutdown affected 33 schools with the St Patrick education district being most affected as students from eight primary schools and ten secondary schools faced transportation issues.

"The ministry of education, and by extension the government of TT, will not pander to the demands of any group of persons attempting to blackmail our students or to hold our students to ransom."

He also addressed issues of outstanding payments to drivers which was the cause of the shutdown. Garcia said the delayed payments were due in part to the drivers who submit incorrect invoices and late or incorrect claim forms which lengthen the processing of payments.

He said thus far $38,251,036 was paid to drivers this year. Asked to provide the outstanding balance owed to the drivers, Garcia said the figure was not yet available.

As the stand-off between the ministry and drivers continues, Garcia said he is left with no choice but to start seeking alternative transport arrangements for students.

While he could not provide details about the alternative arrangements, PTSC services are being considered.

Asked about the suitability of the PTSC to assist its own challenges, Garcia provided no comment and instead gave way to PTSC general manager Bashir Mohammed who was present at the press conference.

Mohammed said, "We are here to support you (Garcia) in ensuring that we transport the school kids."

Contacted for comment on the press conference, Ramlogan said while a ministry official did contact him on Monday, he has not spoken directly to Garcia since April.

Although $4.7 million was paid to the drivers last week, Ramlogan said that amount was only distributed to some of the drivers owed and many are still in a state of financial distress. This, he said, has impacted their ability to work.

While Ramlogan said he did not wish to disrupt the education of students, he said Monday's shutdown was a last resort.

"If I provide a service to you, it's only obvious when it's my time to get paid I will expect to get my money. It's just as everyone else, even a minister. They wouldn't want to get paid one day late and, the thing is, I am running on something like three months without a dollar. The question remains, am I doing this willfully to hold back the children from getting an education or is it because I cannot survive financially?"