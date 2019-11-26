Families of police crash victims upset

The relatives of two men who died in an early-morning accident onthe Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Saturday were upset and frustrated for two different reasons at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Tuesday.

Speaking with Newsday, Kezia Ramsey the sister of 29-year-old PCLeon Ramsey said his family was disappointed that Ramsey's funeral was not being paid for by the police Service Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA). Instead, she said, said the cost of the funeral would be added to the expenses of Ramsey's widow, who has two children to support.

"Officials from the TTPSSWA met with his wife, my sister-in-law, earlier today (Tuesday) to discuss if they could help, but it didn't sound promising. It was really disappointing, because she (Ramsey's wife) has enough financial strain, having two children to support now that he is gone.

"My brother should not have been out at that night in the first place. He was following instructions from his seniors. That is why he was out there. It was very upsetting."

Ramsey said while she was happy with the tributes and condolences from his fellow officers, she expected more from the association.

Newsday also spoke to president of the TTPSSWA, acting Insp Gideon Dickson, who confirmed that the association has reached out to Ramsey's family to offer psychosocial support, but said any financial support for funeral expenses would not come from the association, but from the executive arm of the police.

Ramsey, who was riding a motorcycle, died when he collided with 62-year-old Peter Niles, of Boundary Road, El Socorro, who was trying to cross the highway.

Newsday also spoke to Ramsey's relatives who said they were unsatisfied with the pace of processing at the centre and were being told his autopsy was being delayed for the second time.

"This is really very upsetting. We were here since 8am on Monday and here we are again today (Tuesday) and we are still being told that the autopsy is being delayed, for the second time.

"The staff at the centre is telling us that we need to sit stay in the waiting room. But we are getting a lot of calls from relatives to organise the funeral. We have to take a step outside every so often to talk so we can't be inside all the time," one relative said.

Staff told her the autopsy had been postponed again to Wednesday as the pathologist, Dr Somu Sekhar Gajula, was filling in for Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris, who was not at the centre on Tuesday.