Ethical council hits Robinson-Regis

Camille Robinson-Regis

Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has been chided for her recent call to supporters at a PNM rally at La Horquetta to use holy water, salt and cocoyea brooms against “evil” political rivals.

The Council for Responsible Political Behaviour, in a statement yesterday, said despite electoral politics having rival parties pushing to their advantage at the expense of their competitors, the minister’s remarks had gone “outside of expected norms.”

“When Mrs Robinson-Regis advised her audience to carry out certain acts in order to ward off apparent evil spirits allegedly emanating from another party, she was essentially sowing the seeds of distrust and fear of the other," it said.

“The words she used in that portion of her remarks seemed to be designed to encourage behaviours and attitudes that could have the effect of reinforcing divisions that are unfortunately already a feature of our political culture.”

The council highlighted aspects of its code of ethical political conduct, including refraining from practices that promote divisiveness in society, not mobilising support on the basis of things like religion and not using language to foster hate.

The statement urged all parties to keep the highest ethical standards as the election campaign reaches its climax.

Local elections are due on Monday.