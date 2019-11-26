Cops on report of bodies on boat: ‘It’s unconfirmed’

Coast Guard vessel.

A story has been circulating on social media that two bodies were spotted on a boat at sea off Moruga.

But up to late Tuesday morning, neither police nor Coast Guard officials could confirm this.

Reports about he bodies have been circulating in Gran Chemin and other Moruga communities since Monday.

On Monday night, police, the Coast Guard and villagers searched for the boat but found nothing.

This is a developing story.